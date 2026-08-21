Malawi: Namiwa Bail Ruling Due As Treason Case Continues

The fate of jailed rights activist Sylvester Namiwa hangs in the balance today, with High Court of Malawi Judge Mzonde Mvula set to deliver a crucial ruling on his bail application.

In a notice of delivery issued yesterday, the judge confirmed the verdict will be handed down from 10am - bringing an end to weeks of anxious waiting for Namiwa, who has remained behind bars since his dramatic arrest last month.

Namiwa was taken into custody on 30 July 2026 after responding to a police summons at National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe. He was initially held on allegations of publishing false news and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The case has since escalated dramatically.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Before it was committed to the High Court, the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate's Court formally charged Namiwa with treason under Section 38(1)(a) of the Penal Code, alongside a charge of publication of false news likely to cause public fear and alarm.

The explosive charges stem from remarks Namiwa allegedly made during a July television interview on Luntha TV - comments in which he sensationally claimed that Vice President Jane Ansah would become President within two months.

The bombshell declaration has continued to send shockwaves through Malawi's political landscape, with questions still swirling weeks later over who, if anyone, was behind the explosive claim and what prompted Namiwa to make it.

Namiwa is head of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives, a governance watchdog that has previously been vocal in holding public officials to account.

Today's ruling is expected to be closely watched, with many Malawians eager to see whether the activist will be granted bail as he awaits trial on the treason charge.