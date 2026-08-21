Malawi Football Legends' Tracksuits Sell Out Ahead of 29 August Launch

Football Legends Association (FLA) has been left stunned after its entire consignment of tracksuits and jerseys sold out within weeks - with the merchandise now set to be officially launched at a star-studded gala dinner in Lilongwe.

FLA board chairperson Jim Kalua revealed that demand for the items had been overwhelming, with the first batch of 300 tracksuits - ordered just last month at K250,000 each - completely snapped up before the association could even hold its planned launch event.

'We had some tracksuits which were earmarked to be auctioned at our fundraising gala dinner but they have all been sold out before the day.

"We are expecting another consignment by Monday. We are happy that the response is just so overwhelming, much beyond our expectations,' Kalua said.

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The association revealed that high-profile individuals have dominated sales so far, though the new consignment - due to arrive on Monday - will be sold through FLA's business centre and offices at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, opening up access to a wider pool of buyers.

The official launch and auction of the tracksuits and jerseys will now take place during a gala dinner at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on 29 August.

Kalua thanked the public for their overwhelming support of FLA's activities, which aim to sustain the livelihoods of former football players across the country.

'There are various activities that we embark on every year in order to raise funds for our operations. We are there for our former players and we want them to keep going as they continue to contribute towards the country's football development,' he said.

Kalua added that FLA runs a number of initiatives for its legends, including a medical scheme and other activities that directly benefit former players, with the association focusing its efforts on areas such as members' welfare, healthcare, livelihoods and youth development.

He said 2027 would be a landmark year for FLA, with the association set to implement various programmes and demonstrate meaningful results following years of fundraising activities.