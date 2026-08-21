Sudan: TSC President Meets Auditor General of Sudan

21 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met with the Auditor General of the Republic of Sudan, Salah-Eddin Mohamed Osman, at his office in the Republican Palace.

In a press statement, the Auditor General said he briefed the TSC President on a comprehensive report on the performance of the banking and financial sector for the fiscal year ending in 2025. The report covered the Central Bank of Sudan, commercial and specialized banks, cases of financial distress within the banking sector, and microfinance institutions.

The Auditor General noted that the overall indicators and performance of the banking sector showed significant improvement, adding that the report included a number of recommendations aimed at strengthening financial stability and advancing the sector.

He further said that he briefed the TSC President on the performance of the National Audit Chamber, noting that the Chamber is currently preparing the State's General Performance Report for 2025.

Read the original article on SNA.

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