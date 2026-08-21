Rwanda: Can Esports Become a Career, Not Just a Passion?

Rwanda's esports sector is growing, but the country is yet to build the professional structure needed to turn competitive gaming into a sustainable career, players and industry leaders say.

That challenge will be put to the test at Kigali's BK Arena on August 21 and 23, when SportsBiz Africa hosts national competitions to select Rwanda's representatives for the second edition of the SBA Esports Cup in September.

The EA Sports FC 2026 tournament on PlayStation 5 will feature 16 players, with the four semi-finalists qualifying for the continental competition. Eight players will compete in the eFootball mobile tournament, with the national champion advancing to the continental event.

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The stakes are higher at the continental level, with $10,000 (approximately Rwf14.7 million) up for grabs in EA Sports FC and $5,000 (approximately Rwf7.3 million) in eFootball.

But while Rwanda has a growing pool of competitive gamers, it still lacks professional clubs, structured leagues, regular competitions and reliable sponsorship.

These gaps limit players' ability to turn esports into a living

"Rwanda is still transitioning from organizing occasional tournaments to building a real esports industry," says Vivens K. Kabagema, president of the Rwanda Esports Organization (REO).

"The talent and gaming community already exist, but a sustainable industry requires regular competitions, professional teams, infrastructure, sponsorship, career pathways and stable revenue opportunities."

REO estimates that Rwanda has more than 100 active competitive players, about 300 gamers in its database and roughly 600 members on its Discord platform.

Yet local competitions remain limited. REO organises at least two EA FC and eFootball tournaments annually, with prize pools of up to Rwf1 million. Winners can take home about Rwf500,000.

"Today, it is still difficult for a Rwandan gamer to make a living solely from esports," Kabagema says.

For players such as Abraham Clarkson, known as Honeybadger, the talent and commitment are already there.

The 28-year-old says his passion for EA FC began in 2018, before he entered competitive gaming in 2021.

"My biggest achievement so far isn't just a single trophy, but my consistency," he says. "I've placed in the top four of every tournament I've entered and earned cash prizes along the way."

Clarkson spends about two hours a day practising formations, tactics and gameplay, followed by another two hours analysing recorded matches.

"Fatigue leads to costly split-second mistakes," he says.

But opportunities to compete outside Rwanda have been harder to secure.

Clarkson says he had to turn down an invitation to compete in Morocco in 2023-24 because he could not afford flights, accommodation and daily expenses.

"While it was a huge opportunity, I simply didn't have the financial backing to cover the necessary logistics, including flights, accommodation and daily expenses," he says.

Shema Junior Ronald, better known as Ramyboy, has faced similar financial pressures.

A serious competitor needs a PS5 or high-performance PC, a low-latency monitor and stable fibre internet, he says. He estimates the initial equipment cost at between Rwf800,000 and Rwf1.2 million, excluding subscriptions, travel and tournament fees.

Ramyboy won his console in a 2022 competition, but the running costs remain a challenge.

"Keeping up with Rwf40,000 monthly internet costs, travel for tournaments and replacing controllers is a constant struggle," he says. "It's incredibly difficult for us gamers here because there are so few sponsors in the industry to help bridge those gaps."

As a result, esports remains largely a side pursuit.

"Competing at a professional level in Rwanda is currently more of a pursuit of passion than a reliable source of primary income," Ramyboy says.

The situation also highlights Rwanda's gap with more developed regional scenes.

Clarkson says players from other countries do not necessarily have a significant talent advantage, but benefit from more frequent competition and stronger support structures, pointing to Kenya as one example.

"Kenyan players compete in monthly tournaments, building elite match sharpness," he says. "In Rwanda, a lack of regular, high-stakes competitions limits our growth."

Ramyboy believes increasing the frequency of tournaments could help attract sponsors and create a stronger competitive pipeline.

"SportsBiz has really come through for us with a yearly tournament featuring great prizes," he says.

"I'm hopeful we can transition to a monthly format to attract more sponsors to the scene."

Infrastructure is another barrier. Clarkson says internet latency and the absence of dedicated local servers can disadvantage Rwandan players when competing online against players in better-connected markets.

"Competing at the highest online ladder levels without dedicated local servers or low-latency infrastructure puts players at a distinct mechanical disadvantage," he says.

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Both players say Rwanda needs structured leagues, professional gaming hubs and stronger financial backing.

Kabagema also sees a role for government and private companies.

"Government support can help structure the sector, develop young talent and organize competitions," he says, while the private sector can provide "sponsorship, equipment, infrastructure and commercial opportunities."

The potential market extends beyond players. A mature esports sector could support coaches, team managers, broadcasters, content creators, event organisers and gaming venues.

The SBA Esports Cup offers an indication of what the sector could become. Rwanda's representative finished fourth at the inaugural 2025 edition, and this year's national qualifiers will give another group of players a chance to compete at continental level.

For now, however, Rwanda has the talent and an expanding community, but not yet the professional pipeline to sustain them.

"The biggest barrier is the lack of a sustainable professional ecosystem," Ramyboy says.

Rwanda already has a community of gamers. The next challenge is building a business around them.