Rwanda: How Abandoned Mining Tunnels Could Boost Tourism

Mining operators in Rwanda are proposing plans to transform modern underground mining tunnels into tourism attractions after mineral extraction ends, in a move aimed at preserving the country's mining heritage while creating new economic opportunities for local communities, The New Times has learnt.

Bashyamba Mine, operated by GAMICO in Nyarugenge District, has about 20 kilometres of underground tunnels.

DUMAC, which has a mining concession in Rwamagana District, has underground mining routes with a total distance of 300 metres and a vertical depth of 200 metres.

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Trinity Metals has also launched an advanced drilling programme at Nyakabingo Mine in Rulindo District as part of efforts to expand mineral resources and support long-term tungsten production.

The exercise involves deep drill holes targeting depths of about 850 metres below the surface.

Bashyamba Mine has an estimated 3.5 million tonnes of mineral reserves, enough for about 35 years of mining at a depth of 80 metres.

By extending the decline to 400 metres, the mine aims to operate for up to 100 years.

According to mine operators, modern underground tunnels could eventually be converted into tourism attractions once mineral extraction ends.

GAMICO Managing Director Evode Imena told The New Times that the company is exploring plans to transform its underground mining tunnels into tourism attractions once mineral extraction comes to an end.

He said the company is looking beyond mining by exploring how the tunnels could generate long-term economic value through tourism, recreation and hospitality.

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"When we are no longer extracting minerals from these tunnels, we want to turn them into tourist attractions. The underground tunnels could attract visitors interested in experiencing Rwanda's mining heritage, with guided tours, recreational facilities and unique accommodation among the ideas under consideration," he said.

To support the vision, Imena said the company has issued a tender for consultants to conduct feasibility studies and provide expert recommendations on how the tunnels could be repurposed over the next 25 to 50 years.

"We want people with experience to come and study what these tunnels can become after mining operations have ended," he said.

Imena added that the company also believes mining and tourism could coexist during the transition period.

He said tourism activities could be developed in the upper sections of the mining area while mineral extraction continues safely underground.

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"The initiative forms part of a long-term strategy to ensure that mining infrastructure continues contributing to local economic development long after the minerals are exhausted," he added.

Catherine Kantengwa, Division Manager for Mining Cadastre and Digital Information at the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), commended GAMICO's efforts towards professionalism, mechanisation and responsible mining practices during its five years of operation.

Mining tourism around the world

Rwanda's proposal is not without precedent. Several countries have turned former and historic mining sites into tourism attractions, allowing visitors to experience underground tunnels while learning about their mining heritage.

In Australia, historic underground mine tours allow visitors to explore silver, lead and zinc mining tunnels and learn about mining technology.

The country's mining heritage is also showcased through attractions such as Sovereign Hill, where visitors can experience underground gold-mining tours and learn about life during the gold rush.

South Africa also offers guided underground mine experiences in former gold- and diamond-mining areas.

Bolivia has some of the world's best-known historic silver mines, with guided tours through active and former mining tunnels.

In the United Kingdom, visitors can descend into former coal mine tunnels, often accompanied by former miners serving as guides, helping preserve the country's industrial heritage.

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Sweden has historic silver mines offering guided underground tours through tunnels and chambers, while Germany has preserved several former mining sites as heritage attractions. Visitors can explore industrial structures, mining museums and, at some sites, underground workings.

Spain combines historic mining landscapes with tourism, with visitors able to explore the remains of ancient mining operations and selected underground sites, particularly in Asturias.

Chile has developed mining-related tourism around historic and major copper-mining areas, giving visitors an insight into the country's mining industry and heritage.

In the United States, several former mines, particularly in states such as Colorado and Nevada, have been opened to tourists, allowing visitors to enter preserved tunnels and learn about the history of gold, silver and coal mining.

Canada has also preserved former mines in provinces including Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia as museums and tourism attractions, offering underground tours and exhibitions.