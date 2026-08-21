Rwanda: Rayon WFC Take On Mafunzo Queens in Cecafa Women's Cup Opener

Rayon Sports WFC will begin their CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA Qualifying campaign against Zanzibar's Mafunzo Queens in a Group A encounter at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Friday, August 21.

The Rwandan champions have been camping at the FERWAFA Technical Centre in Remera as they prepare to emulate the club's men's team, who won the regional competition earlier this month.

Rayon Sports came within one victory of qualifying for the CAF Women's Champions League group stage last year, only to lose the final to Tanzania's JKT Queens.

Head coach Claude Rwaka was on the touchline as his side fell short when the stakes were highest. Now seeking redemption on home soil, Rwaka is confident his team can go all the way and lift the regional title.

Ahead of the clash with Mafunzo Queens, Rwaka confirmed that all his players are fit and available for selection for the Group A opener.

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"We are ready for the opening match. The girls are in good shape, and we have the courage and ambition to go all the way to the final and win the competition," Rwaka told Weekend Sport.

Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan will face Eritrea's Denden FC in the opening match at 1pm, followed by the official opening ceremony. Rayon Sports will then take on Mafunzo Queens at 4pm.