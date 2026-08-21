Rwanda: Rayon WFC Take On Mafunzo Queens in Cecafa Women's Cup Opener

20 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rayon Sports WFC will begin their CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA Qualifying campaign against Zanzibar's Mafunzo Queens in a Group A encounter at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Friday, August 21.

The Rwandan champions have been camping at the FERWAFA Technical Centre in Remera as they prepare to emulate the club's men's team, who won the regional competition earlier this month.

Rayon Sports came within one victory of qualifying for the CAF Women's Champions League group stage last year, only to lose the final to Tanzania's JKT Queens.

Head coach Claude Rwaka was on the touchline as his side fell short when the stakes were highest. Now seeking redemption on home soil, Rwaka is confident his team can go all the way and lift the regional title.

Ahead of the clash with Mafunzo Queens, Rwaka confirmed that all his players are fit and available for selection for the Group A opener.

ALSO READ: Rwanda FA promises successful Women's Champions League qualifiers

"We are ready for the opening match. The girls are in good shape, and we have the courage and ambition to go all the way to the final and win the competition," Rwaka told Weekend Sport.

Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan will face Eritrea's Denden FC in the opening match at 1pm, followed by the official opening ceremony. Rayon Sports will then take on Mafunzo Queens at 4pm.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.