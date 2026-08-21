Sudan: TSC President Inspects Several Hospitals in Khartoum State

21 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected a number of hospitals in Khartoum State, including Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital, the Dental Hospital, and the Omdurman Maternity Hospital.

During the tour, the TSC President received briefings on the conditions of the hospitals and the progress of work, as well as their needs for rehabilitation, maintenance, medical equipment, and supplies. He was also briefed on the challenges hindering the restoration of their services.

President Al-Burhan directed that Al-Shaab Teaching Hospital be reopened and that its medical and healthcare services to citizens be restored. He also called for the necessary support to accelerate the rehabilitation of all hospitals in the state, particularly those included in his tour.

He further directed that the rehabilitation work and completion of outstanding requirements be closely monitored through coordination between the Federal Ministry of Health and the Khartoum State Ministry of Health, with the aim of enhancing hospital readiness and strengthening healthcare services provided to citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

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