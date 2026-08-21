Sudan: TSC President Meets Delegation of the General Union of the Nuba

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met with a delegation from the General Union of the Nuba, headed by Mohamed Abu Anga Abu Ras.

The delegation conveyed the Union's congratulations to the TSC President on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Armed Forces Day, while paying tribute to the souls of the martyrs, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded, and expressing hope for the safe return of those missing.

The head of the delegation affirmed the Union's support for and solidarity with the Armed Forces in the Battle for Dignity. He also presented the draft project for the Union's General Founding Conference, along with a number of community programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening communication with Sudan's various entities and social components, consolidating national cohesion, confronting hate speech, and supporting peace efforts.

Abu Anga further affirmed the Union's participation in the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and its commitment to contributing to the promotion of security and stability in the states of Kordofan, while supporting national unity and solidarity.