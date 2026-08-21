Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Two for Supply of Fcmb Access Credentials

The defendants allegedly conspired between 24 and 26 July in Lagos to supply Mr Aghogho's access code to FCMB's system using the bank's local Administrative Credential (ITSD).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned two men before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly supplying access credentials to First City Monument Bank's (FCMB) database.

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Thursday, Gideon Aghogho and Oscar Ebere Chukwuebuka, were arraigned alongside a third suspect, identified as Scott, who is said to be at large.

The defendants face eight charges brought under Sections 27 and 28(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act.

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According to the EFCC, the defendants allegedly conspired between 24 and 26 July in Lagos to supply Mr Aghogho's access code to FCMB's system using the bank's local Administrative Credential (ITSD).

The commission said the credential could provide access to the bank's Virtual Centre Platform and was allegedly supplied for the purpose of committing an offence.

In another count, the EFCC alleged that Mr Aghogho, between April and May 2025, disclosed the bank's server IP and domain credentials without authorisation to facilitate access to its database.

He allegedly received $15,000 for the credentials.

Mr Aghogho pleaded not guilty, while Mr Chukwuebuka pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following Mr Aghogho's plea, prosecution lawyer, Bilkisu Buhari, asked the court to remand him in a correctional centre and adjourn the case for trial.

For Mr Chukwuebuka, the prosecution sought time to review the facts following his guilty plea.

The trial judge, Friday Ogazi, adjourned the case until 27 August for a review of the facts and other proceedings.

The judge ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre.

Earlier cyber fraud attempt

The case comes months after FCMB reportedly blocked an attempted cyber-fraud operation targeting more than N3 billion.

Reports from proceedings before the Lagos State Special Offences Court said about N677 million had reached the alleged fraudsters before the bank detected the transactions, while about N2.4 billion was blocked or recovered.

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That incident is separate from the present case, and the EFCC has not linked the defendants arraigned before Mr Ogazi to the earlier attempted fraud.