Nigeria: Federal Govt to Inaugurate 1,600-Capacity Hostel in Akwa Ibom Varsity

"Each hostel comprises 1,600 bed spaces in 400 en suite rooms, with study tables, chairs, reading rooms, a common room, a cafeteria and laundry facilities."

The Federal Government and Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) are set to commission 1,600 bed spaces at Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden.

The facility represents the first university-level delivery under the National Student Housing Programme (NASHP).

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Abdul-Mutallab Mukhtar, managing director and CEO of FHFL, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the hostel will be inaugurated by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, and Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

Mukhtar disclosed that NASHP is a Public-Private Partnership involving FHFL, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and the Student Housing Company (SHC).

According to him, under the arrangement, FHFL provides development finance and programme management, while TETFund anchors the intervention within tertiary education funding.

'SHC provides private capital and long-term facilities management, reducing pressure on government and institutions to finance accommodation infrastructure," he said.

Mukhtar said the Akwa Ibom project is the second completed site under the 24-institution programme, following a hostel at the College of Education, Warri, Delta State.

He said the national programme is designed to deliver 38,400 bed spaces across 12 universities, six polytechnics and six colleges of education.

"Each hostel comprises 1,600 bed spaces in 400 en suite rooms, with study tables, chairs, reading rooms, a common room, a cafeteria and laundry facilities," he said.

Mukhtar said the programme would also create jobs through local contractors, artisans, suppliers, and permanent facility management roles across participating institutions.

FHFL is a government-promoted social housing institution that finances and supports affordable housing development, while creating jobs and helping low-and middle-income and vulnerable Nigerians achieve homeownership.