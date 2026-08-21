Namibia: Nghutenanye to Face Tough Filipino Robles

Fillemon Nghutenanye faces a tough fight when he takes on Berland Robles of the Philippines for the vacant WBO Global flyweight title at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort on 19 September.

The fight will be the main attraction of a boxing bonanza promoted by MTC Salute Boxing Academy that will include several other high profile international and local fights.

Since turning professional nine years ago, the 31-year-old Nghutenanye has built up an impressive pro record of 14 wins, two draws and one defeat.

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He won his first six fights to become a contender for the Namibian flyweight title in 2021, but his fight against Immanuel Joseph ended in a draw with the result that the national title remained vacant.

Nghutenanye, however, soon got back to winning ways, building up another six wins in a row and by March last year went abroad for the first time when he took on Yelshat Nikhemttolla of Kazakhstan in Bangkok.

Nghutenanye put up a great performance as the fight ended in a majority draw, to earn a crack at the WBO Global flyweight title against Tanzania's Mchanja Yohana.

That fight was once again on foreign soil, this time in the Tanzanian port city of Dar es Salaam, and Nghutenanye suffered his first pro defeat, going down on a unanimous points decision over 12 rounds.

Since then, however, he bounced back with two victories, with his last win coming against another highly-rated Filipino boxer Ramel Macado at Helao Nafidi last December. At that stage Macado had built up an impressive record of 10 wins, one draw and one loss, but he found his match in Nghutenanye, who beat him on a seventh round technical knockout.

Nghutenanye now faces another highly rated Filipino in the 26-year-old Robles, who has a record of 13 wins (six knock outs), one draw and one defeat.

Since turning pro five years ago, Robles won his first ten fights before drawing against compatriot Robert Paradero. He bounced back with two more wins to earn a crack at the WBC international light flyweight title in October last year when he suffered his first pro defeat against compatriot Arvin Magramo. That, however, has been his only pro defeat to date and since then he added another win to his resume and will provide a tough challenge for Nghutenanye.

In the main supporting bout, Jonathan Kasheeta will take on Ally Ngwando of Tanzania for the WBO Africa bantamweight title.

Kasheeta, who is only 22 years old, has built up an impressive pro record of nine wins and only one loss since turning pro three years ago. He won his first four fights before winning the Namibian bantamweight title with a split points decision against Nestor Thomas in November 2024.

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Less than a month later, he suffered his first (and only) pro defeat when he challenged Jonas Erastus for the Namibian flyweight title, but suffered a unanimous points defeat.

Since then, however, Kasheeta bounced back with four successive victories, while he won the WBO youth international bantamweight title in his last fight in December last year when he beat Nassoro Ndame of Tanzania on a third round TKO.

This time he will face another Tanzanian in Ngwando who has a record of 12 wins, four losses and one draw.

The bonanza will feature several other African boxers as well as Namibian crowd favourites like Abed Shikongo, Walter Kautondokwa, Nathanael Kakololo, Jonas Erastus and Immanuel Josef amongst others.

Tickets for the bonanza will be available at Webtickets and are selling at N$100 for general seats, N$300 for front row seats, and N$10 000 for a wine and dine table of ten.