Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor spent Thursday night at the Gomez Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in the Sophie Community, Congo Town, after being rushed to the facility following a medical emergency while in police custody.

Taylor was transferred to the hospital under heavy police escort after reportedly experiencing an asthma attack and a significant rise in blood pressure while being held at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Her hospitalization came as her expected appearance before the Monrovia City Court was postponed, adding another development to a case that has attracted intense national attention following her arrest in connection with Liberia's ongoing investigation into alleged transnational drug trafficking.

The government has formally charged Taylor with drug trafficking, money laundering and other offenses linked to the investigation into a major cocaine seizure. Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. Oswald N. Tweh has emphasized that the charges remain allegations and that Taylor is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

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According to information gathered by the Daily Observer, medical personnel were called to the LNP headquarters after concerns were raised about Taylor's condition.

Her legal team said attempts were made to stabilize her at the police headquarters for several hours, but the effort was unsuccessful, prompting authorities to transport her to GIMS.

"She was then heavily escorted and rushed here at the Gomez Institute of Medical Science, a hospital we were informed she requested to be brought to," Taylor's lawyers said in a statement.

"This is where she chose to have been brought and has trust and confidence in the hospital."

The lawyers said Taylor was suffering from an asthma attack and high blood pressure and required further medical attention.

The former vice president was subsequently admitted at GIMS, where she remained under medical observation and police security.

Police spokesman Sam Collins confirmed Taylor's transfer to a medical facility but did not disclose details about her medical condition or indicate when she would be taken before court.

Taylor's medical emergency came after her scheduled court appearance had already been postponed.

Her legal team said the postponement was based on a request from her lawyers for additional time to gather information in support of the ongoing investigation.

The lawyers said the Montserrado County Attorney asked them to issue a public statement clarifying that the additional 24 hours granted to Taylor was based on the request of her legal team and was not a decision by the government to prevent her from having her day in court.

The legal team stated that Taylor was initially expected to remain at police headquarters while her lawyers gathered the additional information.

However, her health condition subsequently changed the circumstances, requiring her transfer to the hospital.

Taylor's lawyers stressed that her admission to the hospital does not mean that she has been released or that her arrest has been suspended.

"She is still in the custody of the Republic of Liberia," the lawyers stated.

They explained that the government remains responsible for Taylor's security and welfare for as long as she remains under arrest.

According to the lawyers, while an arrested person may lose certain rights, including freedom of movement, fundamental human rights remain protected.

"One of such rights is the freedom of movement, but your fundamental human rights are still guaranteed, and one of such rights is the right to life or the right to live," they said.

The legal team described Taylor's situation as "constructive detention," explaining that although she is receiving treatment at a hospital rather than being held in a police cell, she remains under arrest and police custody.

"Being here doesn't mean the arrest has been lifted or suspended temporarily. No, she's still under arrest," the lawyers said.

They explained that a similar arrangement can apply when an arrested or incarcerated person requires medical treatment that cannot be adequately provided at a detention facility. In such circumstances, the person may be transferred to a hospital and returned to the detention facility after recovery.

Taylor was visited at GIMS by members of her family as well as former Foreign Minister Maxwell Kemayah.

Members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus, including Representatives Marvin Cole and Eugene Kollie, also visited the former vice president. The lawmakers reportedly indicated that they intended to remain at the hospital overnight.

Taylor's hospitalization has drawn further attention to the conditions surrounding her detention, particularly because she is a former vice president and a prominent political figure.

Her arrest followed her interception at Roberts International Airport on Wednesday, August 19, while she was preparing to travel to Accra, Ghana, for a women's forum. She was subsequently taken to LNP headquarters for questioning.

The government later announced formal charges against her in connection with the ongoing drug investigation, including allegations under Liberia's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Taylor's legal team said the former vice president is facing a total of eight charges arising from the investigation.

The allegations include drug-related offenses, money laundering and violations involving controlled substances.

The lawyers also referenced allegations of criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation and criminal conspiracy, as well as alleged violations relating to the unlicensed importation, transportation, exploitation, distribution and dispensation of controlled drugs or substances.

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The government has stressed that the allegations do not amount to a finding of guilt.

Justice Minister Tweh has specifically stated that Taylor, like all defendants, remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

As of Thursday, Taylor's lawyers said they were awaiting further information about her medical condition, including whether her blood pressure had stabilized and whether the reported asthma attack had been brought under control.

Her continued hospitalization also leaves the timing of her court appearance uncertain.

The legal team said Taylor remains under government custody while receiving treatment at the facility.

The development adds a medical dimension to an already politically sensitive investigation that has generated widespread public debate over drug trafficking, due process and the rights of persons held by the state.

For now, Taylor remains at GIMS under medical care and police security, with her legal status unchanged despite her transfer from police headquarters to the hospital.

The government has maintained that the charges against her are allegations subject to judicial determination, while her lawyers continue to insist that her constitutional and fundamental rights must be protected throughout the investigation and any subsequent court proceedings.