Liberia: Abail Reborn to Boost U.S.-Liberia Trade

The American Business Association in Liberia, Inc. (ABAIL) inducted its newly elected officers and Board of Directors on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at the Royal Grand Hotel, marking a renewed chapter in the association's efforts to strengthen commercial relations between Liberia and the United States.

Led by President Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, the newly inducted leadership will guide ABAIL as it rebuilds its institutional presence, expands its membership, develops partnerships, and advocates for an enabling business and investment environment in Liberia.

Held under the theme "Building Bridges, Creating Opportunities, Strengthening U.S.-Liberia Business for a Prosperous Future," the ceremony brought together senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, development partners, ABAIL members, and other representatives of Liberia's private sector.

Originally established in 2001, ABAIL previously served as a platform for strengthening commercial relations between the two countries. After a period of inactivity, the association has been reestablished to renew that mission and respond to the evolving needs of American-linked businesses operating in Liberia.

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The officers inducted during the ceremony were; Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, President; Robena Lewis-Vincent, Vice President; Samuel Mbock, Secretary General; Benjamin O. Solanke, Treasurer; and Josephine N. Dunbar, Financial Secretary.

The association's seven-member Board of Directors is led by Henrique Caine (Chair), William Saamoi, Jr. (Vice Chair), and Tupin Morgan (Secretary). Other board members include Daniel Dogba, Laureine Guilao, George Wallace, and Giorgio Haddad.

Delivering the keynote address, Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, said the government cannot drive economic transformation alone, it requires partnership with the private sector and development partners, built on clear roles, credible institutions, and transparent rules.

He traced Liberia's public-private partnership (PPP) journey from a readiness assessment nearly a decade ago which found overall readiness of only about 46%, alongside weak governance, limited capacity, and no coordinated project pipeline, to more concrete progress today, including adoption of a national PPP Policy in September 2025, Cabinet endorsement in December 2025, and a draft PPP law now under Cabinet review, expected to reach the Legislature in September.

He cited the $365 million PAVIFORT agreement, which will pave roughly 255 kilometers of highways in western and northern Liberia, as proof that PPPs can help close the gap between the country's infrastructure needs and its limited public resources.

Beyond infrastructure, Ngafuan called for restructuring Liberia's economy away from exporting raw materials and reimporting finished goods, arguing that in-country processing would create jobs, businesses, and exports. He framed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and ECOWAS as opportunities that can only be realized if Liberia builds real productive capacity, adding that foreign and domestic investors should be partners, not competitors, through joint ventures and local procurement.

He closed by calling on ABAIL to serve as a bridge, flagging regulatory challenges to government while accurately promoting Liberia's progress to investors, under five guiding commitments: predictability, transparency and accountability, competitiveness, inclusion, and sustainability. His call to action: to move "from dialogue to delivery, from potential to production, from investment to impact, and from partnership to shared prosperity."

Inducting the newly elected officials, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Joseph E. Zadrozny called the formal establishment of ABAIL a milestone, congratulating the founding companies and officers for creating a stronger, more organized voice for American businesses in Liberia.

He noted that over the past year, the embassy engaged individually with American and American-linked companies across healthcare, logistics, mining, hospitality, financial services, energy, agriculture, and professional services, and found their concerns strikingly similar: strong interest in growth and investment, alongside recurring obstacles. ABAIL, he said, now gives these businesses a collective platform to compare experiences and speak with one voice, with the embassy as a partner in that effort.

Zadrozny identified priority areas for joint advocacy, including more transparent procurement, better coordination among government agencies, modernized land records, and stronger digital infrastructure, alongside sector opportunities in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, hospitality, technology, and critical minerals, the last tied to U.S. interest in secure, diversified supply chains.

He framed the embassy's role as helping to "connect, convene, advocate, and amplify," while challenging the newly installed officers to build ABAIL into "an active, credible, and constructive voice" one that brings solutions alongside concerns and draws in businesses not yet members, rather than remaining just a meeting place.

The oath bound officers to uphold ABAIL's bylaws, act with integrity, professionalism, fairness, and accountability, and place the association's interest's above personal interest.

In his acceptance address, following their induction, President Avi Zaidenberg, said ABAIL's return represents more than the installation of a leadership team, it signals the renewal of an institution committed to expanding commercial ties, encouraging responsible investment, and creating opportunities for Liberian and American businesses.

"ABAIL will serve as a bridge, connecting Liberian businesses with American businesses, linking investors with opportunities, and fostering meaningful dialogue between the private sector and government," Zaidenberg said. "We believe that strong partnerships create stronger economies, and that when businesses grow responsibly, communities prosper."

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Zaidenberg pledged that ABAIL will serve as a trusted and constructive partner to the Government of Liberia by supporting initiatives that improve the investment climate, create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and promote sustainable economic growth. He called on ABAIL's leadership and membership to build an institution known for integrity, professionalism, innovation, and service while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, mentoring emerging business leaders, and promoting responsible private-sector leadership.

"Let us build bridges where others see barriers. Let us create opportunities where others see challenges," he said. "And let us strengthen the partnership between Liberia and the United States in ways that promote investment, create jobs, and improve the lives of our people."

Going forward, ABAIL will promote trade, investment, and commercial relations between the two countries; advocate for the interests of its members; and facilitate dialogue among businesses, government institutions, development partners, and other stakeholders. The association will also support responsible business practices, workforce development, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and sustainable private-sector growth.

The American Business Association in Liberia, Inc. (ABAIL) is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-sectarian private-sector organization that promotes U.S.-Liberia trade and investment, member collaboration, business advocacy, policy dialogue, responsible corporate citizenship, and sustainable private-sector development.