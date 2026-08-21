South Africa: Welcome to the Batshit Republic Where Things Smell Rather Foul

We need industrial-strength air freshener to cover the strong whiff coming from our politicians and officials.

Ah, Chief Dwasaho! At last, South Africa has found something we can claim to have mastered: the English language. Not its tenses, not the king's English, not even subject-verb agreement. We have mastered its shits.

Dogshit. Bullshit. Horseshit. Batshit. Chickenshit. Jack shit. Holy shit. Hot shit. Tough shit.

And now, courtesy of former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) boss advocate Andrea Johnson, we have the phrase that may yet qualify as the official description of the Gupta Republic: shit show.

The Madlanga Commission heard a recorded conversation in which Johnson reportedly referred to the inquiry as precisely that while speaking to state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy. There was also, according to the evidence, talk of leaving the country if the summons came knocking.

Holy shit, Comrade Leadership. The profanity is the least offensive part. We are South Africans. We survived apartheid, State Capture, load shedding, potholes and political press conferences beginning 120 minutes late. A naughty word will not finish us.

What should worry us is the chickenshit instinct to run from accountability and then complain that accountability has become a shit show. Johnson is gone from Idac. Fine. Tough shit. But resignation must not become the Gupta Republic's giant toilet...