South Africa: The Invite - Olivia Wilde Invites You to a Sharp, Awkward Dinner-Party Satire

Proving this time of year at the movies isn't just about superheroes, sequels, explosive action and live-action Disney princesses, Olivia Wilde's The Invite is a sharply insightful and entertaining, comedy drama for adults.

Believe it or not, this time of year at the movies isn't just about superheroes, sequels, explosive action and live-action Disney princesses. There's still grounded fare out there for grown-ups, with first prize being those pieces of cinema that don't sacrifice entertainment value in the course of delivering their more serious explorations.

Case in point: the new comedy drama The Invite, which is an American remake of 2020 Spanish film The People Upstairs. With the likes of Annapurna Pictures and FilmNation producing, while A24 handles distribution duties (in North America at least), The Invite also sees a handful of performers demonstrate their behind-the-camera prowess.

First up is Olivia Wilde, who not only stars in the film - alongside Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton - but also directs, making The Invite her third directorial project, following acclaimed teen comedy Booksmart and feminist thriller Don't Worry Darling. On screenplay duties, meanwhile, are comedic actors Will McCormack and Rashida Jones.

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In The Invite, discontented music professor Joe (Rogen) arrives home to find that his highly strung wife Angela (Wilde) is staging a dinner party for their charismatic upstairs neighbours Piña (Cruz) and Hawk (Norton).

Absolutely not in the...