South Africa: The Great Restructure - Which Agency Model Actually Works?

A marketing panel explores whether in-house teams, specialist ecosystems or embedded agencies truly cut costs, protect first-party data and unlock integration and AI for better campaign performance.

There was a time when one agency did it all, holding the brand from brief through to broadcast, under one roof. That model built the industry, and it's been unwinding for years. In its place we see many alternative models, all of which have pro's and con's. Beside the traditional agency of record and lead agency models, some of these alternatives include: hub-and-spoke, in-house, embedded incubation, modular roster, specialist ecosystem, and even a decentralised autonomous model built on blockchain. The real question isn't which structure looks best on a slide, it's what's fit for purpose for achieving the right outcomes in support of the business and marketing strategy. Whether they genuinely save money, improve performance, or simply move cost, complexity and accountability somewhere else are a few of the questions the panel interrogated.

Hosted by David Blyth of eatbigfish Africa (represented by Delta Victor Bravo), in partnership with the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA) and the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), the fifth session of Season 3 of the Daily Maverick Marketing Masterclass, "The Great Restructure", put the question to three people living it from different sides: Le-Anne Engelbrecht, Growth Director at RCL Foods; Jonty Fisher, Chief Strategy...