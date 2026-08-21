South Africa: Barristers, Where the Gavel Comes Down On a Good Night Out

21 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

The faux-Tudor eatery and pub still flies the flag for reliable food and good times. It's a place of cheer with no pretensions, just like restaurants of old used to be.

I ventured beyond the Crème Fraîche Curtain this week to make my way to Barristers in Newlands. Though we'd been there many times from the 1980s to the early years of the new century, this was our first visit in at least 25 years.

If you were in any doubt that Barristers should be regarded as a classic among Cape Town restaurants - the category does not require a restaurant to be fancy or refined - you have their word for it. On their website the claim is stated plainly: "Barristers Grill has always been a favourite meeting spot in the Southern Suburbs and is one of the grand old restaurants of Cape Town."

Grand, and old. Well, it is now. But it's the next sentence that explains more aptly what Barristers is today, 46 years after it first opened in 1980: "Situated in the heart of Newlands Village, the restaurant continues to provide warmth, friendship and good cheer."

And this focus is clear as soon as you walk in. There has been some change over the decades, but it's in the management style more than in the physical restaurant and bar. It feels more pub-like in 2026, whereas...

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