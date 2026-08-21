Kenya's anti-corruption agency did not arrest Gachagua-linked judge and lawyer over alleged impeachment bribery scandal

IN SHORT: A Facebook video falsely claims the anti-corruption agency arrested a judge and lawyer linked to former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua over alleged bribery involving his impeachment case. But the footage is from an unrelated March 2026 operation, and the agency has dismissed the claim as false.

A video posted on Facebook claims that Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested a judge and lawyer linked to former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua over an alleged bribery scandal involving his impeachment case.

EACC is Kenya's state agency responsible for investigating corruption and economic crimes.

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The video shows several people gathered around a table covered with a red cloth. A woman wearing gloves can be seen examining documents.

Gachagua was Kenya's deputy president from September 2022 until October 2024, when parliament impeached and removed him from office. Among other allegations, lawmakers accused him of violating the constitution and abusing his office. Gachagua denied wrongdoing and said the impeachment was politically motivated.

Gachagua challenged his removal in court through several petitions and appeals. In January 2026, the supreme court dismissed applications related to the dispute, leaving his removal in place.

This video alleging bribery has been published here, here, here and here.

But does it show arrests connected to Gachagua's impeachment case? We checked.

Video not of Gachagua lawyer's arrest

A reverse image search using a screenshot from the video showed that the footage had been circulating since March 2026 in connection with a different case.

It shows an EACC operation at the Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary in Karen on 9 March 2026. Karen is a suburb in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

The agency arrested lawyer Kimani Wachira, former high court judge Joseph Mutava, auctioneer Kennedy Ngambau Mulwa and business executive Tom Awili over allegations that they had solicited a KSh10 million (about US$77,000) bribe to influence a court case.

The EACC has also rejected claims linking the arrests to Gachagua or his impeachment case. It said it had conducted no such operation and described the reports as "false and misleading".

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The Facebook video therefore uses genuine footage from an unrelated corruption investigation to support a false claim. It does not show a judge and a lawyer being arrested in connection with Gachagua's impeachment case.