Kenya: No, Kenyan Opposition Politician Fred Matiang'i Has Not Quit Presidential Race - Viral Graphic Fabricated

No, Kenyan opposition politician Fred Matiang'i has not quit presidential race - viral graphic fabricated

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating on Facebook claims that Kenyan politician Fred Matiang'i has quit the race for State House. However, the graphic is fabricated.

A graphic circulating on social media claims that Kenyan opposition politician Fred Matiang'i has quit the presidential race.

"I am not ready to be president. Heaven is more important to me than State House," the graphic reads.

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It features the logo of Kenyans.co.ke, suggesting that the Kenyan news outlet published it. It also features an image of Matiang'i gesturing.

State House is Kenya's presidential residence.

Users who posted the image claimed that he had given up on the race.

Matiang'i is a key political figure in Kenya's opposition and will contest the 2027 presidential election. He previously served as a cabinet secretary under former president Uhuru Kenyatta, heading various ministries between 2013 and 2022.

He has joined other opposition politicians in an effort to unseat president William Ruto, who will be seeking re-election in the 2027 polls.

The graphic emerged just hours after Matiang'i made remarks at a burial ceremony on 12 August 2026 and has been posted widely. But can it be trusted? We checked.

Fake graphic

Kenyans.co.ke often posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. Africa Check searched these accounts but found no trace of the circulating graphic.

We found a video of Matiang'i's remarks at the burial published on YouTube on 12 August. We also found the section where he made the comments about State House.

In the section, Matiang'i actually asked for support in his presidential bid.

He said: "I am submitting myself to the will of God, and I ask you for your prayers. And I have said before that heaven is more important than State House. So even as I seek and I knock on your doors and ask you to consider me, I do so with the utmost humility and commitment to the service of the Lord. And that which we did in the past when we had the opportunity, we will do even better, and we are ready to serve."

The graphic circulating online is fake, and the quote is fabricated.