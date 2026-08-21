Rwanda: African Nations Championship Moved to Tunisia Amid Health Concerns in DR Congo

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has relocated the 2026 Men's African Nations Championship from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Tunisia due to prevailing public health concerns that delayed preparations in the host country.

The championship, initially scheduled to take place in Kinshasa from September 7-21, will now be held in Tunis from September 13-26, according to a statement issued by CAVB on Thursday.

"The 2026 African Nations Championship was scheduled to be held in Kinshasa, DR-Congo. However, due to prevailing public health concerns in the country, the CAVB Board of Administration has decided to relocate the championship to Tunis," the statement reads.

The 25th edition of the continental championship will feature 16 national teams: Rwanda, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, DRC, Chad, Kenya, Ghana, Gambia, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Uganda, Zimbabwe and hosts Tunisia.

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Rwanda's national team is currently undergoing intensive preparations as the technical staff works to finalize the squad that will represent the country at the continental championship.

The final squad is expected to be confirmed by August 25. The provisional squad currently comprises 19 players after Willy Rukundo, Venuste Gatsinzi and D'Amour Munyamahoro were dropped from the initial selection.

Only 14 players will make the final squad for the championship in Tunis.