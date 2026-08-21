Rwanda: APR Overcome Patriots to Take 2-0 Finals Series Lead

APR moved one step closer to retaining the Rwanda Basketball League championship after beating Patriots 94-87 in Game 2 of the finals at BK Arena on Friday.

The victory gave APR a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and put the defending champions firmly in control.

Craig Randall II once again led the way for APR, finishing with a team-high 18 points and six assists. Adonis Filer and Teafale Lenard Jr. added 17 points apiece.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

APR made a strong start, edging the first two quarters 25-24 and 24-20 to take a 49-44 lead into halftime.

Patriots responded with greater energy, pace and fighting spirit after the break as they looked to level the series. They won the third quarter 21-20, cutting APR's lead to four points heading into the final quarter.

Patriots applied high pressure in the closing stages, but Randall II stepped up when APR needed him most, helping the champions maintain their advantage. Filer and Lenard Jr. also made important contributions as APR held on.

The champions won the fourth quarter 25-22 to seal the 94-87 victory.

Despite the defeat, Nigerian centre Chingka Kennedy Garba was the game's leading scorer with 26 points, while Stubbs Jeffery Tyrone added 23 for Patriots.

The two teams will return to action for Game 3 on Saturday, August 22.

Earlier, RSSB Tigers won Game 1 of the third-place series, edging REG 92-90.

In the women's category, REG also took a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff final series after defeating The Hoops 69-63.