Nigerian SMEs Risk Losing Competitive Edge Without Ai - - Study

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a strategic tool that Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can use to improve productivity, reduce operating costs and strengthen their competitiveness, according to a study by researcher, Dr. Ayodeji Idowu.

The study, published in the International Journal of Comparative Studies in International Relations and Development, argued that AI is no longer limited to large corporations with substantial technology budgets.

According to Idowu, SMEs can deploy AI in areas including customer service, marketing, accounting, inventory management and logistics without making huge investments in technology infrastructure or hiring specialised data science teams.

The researcher said AI could help businesses automate customer support, analyse marketing data, manage inventory and improve financial processes, while logistics companies could use AI to optimise delivery routes, reduce fuel consumption and improve operational efficiency.

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The study cited international examples to demonstrate the potential business benefits of AI adoption. It noted that German family-owned manufacturing company TKG cut order-processing time by more than 50 per cent after integrating AI into its operations and recovered its investment in less than three years. It also cited retailers that recorded sales increases of about 25 per cent within a quarter after adopting AI-powered predictive analytics.

However, Idowu identified several challenges that continue to limit AI adoption among Nigerian SMEs, including concerns about implementation costs, inadequate digital skills, unreliable electricity and internet connectivity, and resistance to replacing established manual processes.

The study found that about 65 per cent of SMEs consider limited technical expertise their biggest obstacle to adopting digital technologies.

Idowu said SMEs should therefore avoid attempting large-scale AI transformation at once, recommending a gradual approach that allows businesses to build capabilities while generating returns from early investments.

"AI is not just another technological trend but a strategic tool that Nigerian SMEs can adopt for strategic purposes," the researcher said in the conclusion of the study.

He added that "AI offers new possibilities for SMEs" and argued that the technology should not be viewed as something "meant only for large businesses."

According to Idowu, "evidence shows that SMEs in Nigeria can also benefit from it," although adoption remains limited because of the various technological, financial and skills-related barriers confronting smaller businesses.

The researcher stressed that overcoming those barriers would require "a step-by-step approach," beginning with "leadership commitment, awareness creation, and adoption of simple AI tools with low complexity."

"As SMEs gain capacity, they can gradually move to more advanced AI solutions," he said.

Idowu also called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, business associations, technology companies, educational institutions and SME owners to accelerate adoption.

He said there was a need for "coordinated efforts among different stakeholders" to increase awareness of the practical applications of AI among small-business owners.

"Such campaigns will focus on educating SMEs owners on the applicability and utility of AI for their businesses," he said, adding that awareness initiatives should help SMEs understand that "AI tools are not exclusively for big corporations alone."

The researcher recommended using local success stories to change perceptions about the cost and complexity of AI.

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"Sharing success stories of local SMEs using AI can help change this perception," he said.

On financing, Idowu urged the government to provide financial incentives to reduce the initial cost of technology adoption.

"There is also a need for the government to provide financial support in the form of grants, low-interest loans, and tax incentives to encourage and aid SMEs in covering the cost of adopting AI in the early stages of implementation," he said.

He also called on technology companies and experts to develop simpler and cheaper AI products targeted at small businesses.

"Tech experts and companies need to start developing simple and low-cost AI tools that small businesses like SMEs can adopt requiring no advanced skills to operate," Idowu said.

"This will allow SMEs to start small as they grow gradually," he added.