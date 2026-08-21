Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Pushes to Align Party Constitution With Mnangagwa's 2030 Term

ZANU PF Women's League has proposed the amendment of the party's constitution to align its terms of office with the recently passed Constitutional Amendment Act 3.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term as Zanu PF first secretary was supposed to be contested this year in preparation for elections that had been set for 2028.

This was before the constitutional changes that extended his stay in State power to 2030.

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Addressing hundreds of the party's supporters in legislator Farai Jere's Murehwa West constituency, party administrators detailed resolutions that had been passed by Mashonaland West's Women's League.

"Women have agreed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa should remain in office until 2030," said Petronella Musarurwa.

"We have resolved that the party's constitution should be aligned to the national one, meaning those in public office will hold onto those posts until 2030.

"We resolved to postpone party structure elections until 2030."

The resolution will be discussed in October at their national conference, which has been set for Chinhoyi.

Chances are high that the resolution will be passed, seeing as the party successfully pushed through Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which was passed in July this year.

Mashonaland East also resolved to increase the number of dignitaries at Zanu PF's annual conference, persuade the party to initiate policies that will ensure free maternity, among others.

"I expect these resolutions to have come from districts and they are welcome," said secretary of Zanu PF Women's League Mabel Chinomona, who was guest of honour at the event.

"They will be discussed at the conference in October."

Zanu PF factional fights appear to have pitted Mnangagwa against his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who has, in the past, not hesitated to dismiss the former's allies.

CAA3 and the proposed amendments to Zanu PF's constitution will further estrange Chiwenga from power and his former close ally Mnangagwa.