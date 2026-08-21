Zimbabwe: MP Slams Harare Demolitions, Says Council Razed St Martins Houses Without Court Orders

HARARE South legislator Trymore Kanopula has slammed the demolition of houses in St Martins by the Harare City Council, accusing the local authority of carrying out the operation without valid court orders.

Last Friday, municipal authorities carried out massive demolitions in the St Martins extension area, directly opposite 1 Commando Barracks along Airport Road.

While admitting that witnessing the destruction of homes was "disheartening", Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume defended the demolitions, insisting that the law must be strictly followed to restore urban order and curb the spread of illegal settlements.

Speaking in Parliament this week, Kanopula criticised the local authority for what he described as illegal actions against citizens.

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"I rise on a point of national interest pertaining to the unfortunate demolition of St. Martin's houses by City of Harare. The demolitions were carried without a court order and it is a direct violation of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, what worsens the situation is that the City of Harare is said to have received the land intrinsic value from the affected residents when they intended to demolish their structures. Mr. Speaker, Harare City Council has approved St. Martin's Housing project and servicing was underway," he said.

Kanopula called on Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe to consider imposing a moratorium on further demolitions in Harare pending a comprehensive audit and verification exercise of all affected areas.

Secondly, he called for an investigation by the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the allocation of land in the affected areas and determine the roles played by all stakeholders involved.

"Thirdly, that the findings and recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry into the sale of State land in and around affected areas be tabled before this House at the earliest opportunity to guide policy and the regularization efforts.

"It is my considered view that while the need for proper urban development is acknowledged, such processes must be undertaken in a human, consultative and lawful manner that upholds the rights and dignity of every citizen. I so submit Mr. Speaker," added Kanopula.