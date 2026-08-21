Africa: U.S. Launches 'Ip for Growth' Programme to Boost Africa's Creative Economy

THE United States (US) government has launched a year-long "IP for Growth" (Intellectual Property for Growth) programme aimed at helping African creators, particularly those in the music industry, turn creativity into economic growth through stronger intellectual property (IP) protection.

Speaking during a digital press briefing hosted by the US Department of State's Africa Regional Media Hub on Thursday, Katherine Hiner, Intellectual Property Attaché for Sub-Saharan Africa at the US Patent and Trademark Office, said robust IP systems were key to unlocking Africa's creative economy.

"We are taking the conversation from the multilateral space to the creators and policymakers doing the hard work on the ground," Hiner said.

The initiative kicked off in Geneva before moving to workshops in Lagos and Johannesburg, bringing together artists, producers, lawyers and government officials.

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Hiner cited data highlighting the economic power of intellectual property. In 2024, IP-intensive industries contributed US$11.4 trillion to the US economy, accounting for 44% of private sector GDP and supporting 65.8 million jobs.

Copyright-intensive industries alone paid workers 130% more than non-IP jobs, she said.

Hiner noted that Africa had similar untapped potential, with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry reporting that Sub-Saharan African music markets had grown by double digits for five consecutive years.

However, the Music Economy Development Initiative estimates that US$286 million in recorded revenue goes uncollected each year in Kenya and Nigeria alone.

"Music isn't just a mood or a vibe. It is a business," Hiner said. "To capture that value we need up-to-date IP laws and the political will to enforce them."

She urged African countries to ratify and implement the WIPO Copyright Treaty and WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty to strengthen protection for digital distribution, streaming and downloads.

Other priorities include strengthening Collective Management Organisations, improving transparency in royalty collection, raising public awareness of IP rights and stepping up enforcement against piracy.

On Artificial Intelligence (AI), Hiner said copyright remained central to protecting creators, adding that doctrines such as fair use would help balance technological innovation with creators' rights.

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The initiative is expected to conclude in December at a World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) meeting in Geneva.