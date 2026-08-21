Africa: U.S. Launches 'Ip for Growth' Programme to Boost Africa's Creative Economy

21 August 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE United States (US) government has launched a year-long "IP for Growth" (Intellectual Property for Growth) programme aimed at helping African creators, particularly those in the music industry, turn creativity into economic growth through stronger intellectual property (IP) protection.

Speaking during a digital press briefing hosted by the US Department of State's Africa Regional Media Hub on Thursday, Katherine Hiner, Intellectual Property Attaché for Sub-Saharan Africa at the US Patent and Trademark Office, said robust IP systems were key to unlocking Africa's creative economy.

"We are taking the conversation from the multilateral space to the creators and policymakers doing the hard work on the ground," Hiner said.

The initiative kicked off in Geneva before moving to workshops in Lagos and Johannesburg, bringing together artists, producers, lawyers and government officials.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hiner cited data highlighting the economic power of intellectual property. In 2024, IP-intensive industries contributed US$11.4 trillion to the US economy, accounting for 44% of private sector GDP and supporting 65.8 million jobs.

Copyright-intensive industries alone paid workers 130% more than non-IP jobs, she said.

Hiner noted that Africa had similar untapped potential, with the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry reporting that Sub-Saharan African music markets had grown by double digits for five consecutive years.

However, the Music Economy Development Initiative estimates that US$286 million in recorded revenue goes uncollected each year in Kenya and Nigeria alone.

"Music isn't just a mood or a vibe. It is a business," Hiner said. "To capture that value we need up-to-date IP laws and the political will to enforce them."

She urged African countries to ratify and implement the WIPO Copyright Treaty and WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty to strengthen protection for digital distribution, streaming and downloads.

Other priorities include strengthening Collective Management Organisations, improving transparency in royalty collection, raising public awareness of IP rights and stepping up enforcement against piracy.

On Artificial Intelligence (AI), Hiner said copyright remained central to protecting creators, adding that doctrines such as fair use would help balance technological innovation with creators' rights.

The initiative is expected to conclude in December at a World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) meeting in Geneva.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.