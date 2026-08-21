South Africa: The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program Is Looking for You

Applications are now open for the 2027 intake of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

UCT, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, provides scholarships and comprehensive support to academically talented young people who face significant social and economic barriers to accessing higher education. The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program is available to students applying for their first bachelor's degree, or for an eligible postgraduate diploma, honours degree or master's degree at UCT.

Successful applicants - who must hail from an African country, including South Africa - receive comprehensive support for full duration of their chosen programme of study. Support is renewed annually, subject to satisfactory academic performance and personal conduct, as well as participation in the development programmes and activities that form part of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at UCT. Financial support covers tuition fees, a laptop, accommodation on UCT's campuses, living expenses, medical aid, a study visa where applicable, and annual travel to and from UCT.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars also benefit from academic support and mentoring, leadership development, career readiness and entrepreneurship development, internships, community-engagement opportunities and access to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program Alumni Network.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Applicants can apply at Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.

Undergraduate applications for the 2027 intake are closed, while postgraduate applications at UCT remain open.

Applicants who have already submitted an application for an undergraduate bachelor's degree at UCT may apply for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, provided they meet eligibility requirements. Only applicants who receive an offer of admission to UCT will be eligible for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.

For applicants to a UCT bachelor's degree, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application deadline is 30 September 2026.

For applicants to an eligible postgraduate diploma in the Faculty of Health Sciences or an honours degree or master's programme at UCT, the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application deadline is 31 October 2026.

For more information about the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, eligibility criteria and application process, please visit Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program or email: Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.