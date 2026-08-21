Sudan: Special Forces Deployed in Restive South Darfur Capital Nyala

Special forces have been deployed in Nyala to maintain internal security, on the orders of the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and head of the Security and Defence Council of the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) government, Lt Gen Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo.

Following the deployment of the special forces, security checks and surveillance operations intensified on the streets of Nyala.

One of the commanders of the special forces deployed in Nyala said their mission, under decisions by the Security and Defence Council, was to protect citizens and their security, and to uphold the authority of the state in Nyala and other cities under the control of Tasis forces.

The move follows a prolonged period of deteriorating security in Nyala, which has continued over the past two years.

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In a related development, urologist Dr Ammar Ahmed survived an assassination attempt in Nyala by a group travelling in vehicles belonging to the RSF, according to a statement issued by the Sudan Doctors Network on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed was shot during the attack as he was leaving the hospital where he works. He was taken to another hospital in Nyala for treatment.

The doctors' network condemned the targeting of medical staff and health workers, and called for an end to violations and attacks against doctors and other healthcare workers. It also called for their safety and protection while carrying out their duties, particularly in conflict areas where medical services are most urgently needed.

The network also called on local and international authorities to take urgent action to stop attacks on medical personnel and hold those responsible to account.

Editor's note: This article was translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.