Zimbabwe: Two Dead, 22 Injured in Gweru-Zvishavane Road Bus Crash

TWO people died and 22 others were injured when a bus overturned along the Gweru-Zvishavane road on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the accident happened at the 40-kilometre peg along the treacherous Boterekwa escarpment at around 1800 hours.

According to Nyathi, the bus was carrying 61 passengers and heading towards Zvishavane when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a descent.

"The bus veered off the road to the left, overturned and landed on its side," Nyathi said in a statement.

Two passengers died at the scene. The injured, including the driver, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Shurugwi District Hospital for post-mortem examinations," he added.

Police said investigations into the exact cause of the accident are in progress.

The ZRP has appealed to motorists to drive with caution, particularly on downhill stretches, and to ensure vehicles are roadworthy before long trips.