Zimbabwe: Deputy Mayor, Two Others Arrested for U.S.$52,000 Extortion

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu, Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkodi Ndlovu and former Ward 22 Councillor Rodney Jele have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in connection with alleged extortion involving a 50-year hotel development lease.

ZACC said the trio was arrested after investigations into allegations that they sought US$52,000 from a local businessman to prevent the cancellation of a lease agreement signed in March 2023.

The alleged offence occurred in August 2026, according to the anti-corruption agency.

The suspects allegedly told the businessman that an unnamed rival investor was willing to pay US$52,000 to have the lease terminated. They then allegedly demanded that he match the amount if he wanted to keep the lease.

The businessman reported the alleged extortion to ZACC, prompting the commission to launch an undercover operation.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the three suspects, who are now facing allegations of extortion.