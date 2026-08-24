Zimbabwe: 'There Will Be No Job Losses or Retrenchments' - ZEC Boss Says Amid Staff Transfer As Voter Registration Shifts to Registrar's Office

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) employees who have been handling voter registration and voters' roll management are set to be absorbed into the Civil Registry Department as the transfer of electoral functions gathers momentum following enactment of the Constitutional Amendment Act (CAA3)

The move is aimed at preserving the skills and institutional knowledge of 93 ZEC employees who have been involved in voter registration and delimitation, while ensuring there are no job losses during the transition.

Speaking on the sidelines of a workshop in Bulawayo last week, ZEC chief elections officer Simbarashe Tongayi told the media that the commission's experienced personnel were being considered for integration into the Registrar-General's Office, which has taken over responsibility for voter registration following constitutional reforms.

"You need to understand that when the law was enacted, ZEC used to have a department we called voter registration and delimitation, and it was staffed by 93 members. We no longer have that department now and, as the Registrar-General said, these were very experienced personnel in ICT," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tongayi said the Registrar-General's Office had expressed willingness to accommodate the affected ZEC employees.

He said retaining the personnel would ensure that their expertise was not lost at a time when the two institutions were transferring systems, responsibilities and voter-registration records.

"If you look at it now, the voter registration and delimitation function was decentralised and we have 68 electoral districts, each with one person. Administratively, we think it is very noble and strategic for the Civil Registry to consider taking in our staff," he said.

He said retaining the experienced officials would also bring stability to the handover process and make it easier for the new system to maintain continuity.

Tongayi was emphatic that the transition was not a precursor to retrenchments.

"What I want to assure the nation is that, at policy level, there is no one who is going to be affected in terms of retrenchment. Everyone is going to be accommodated, everyone is safe. There will be no job losses, that I can assure," he said.

The restructuring stems from CAA3 of 2023, which transferred voter-registration responsibilities from ZEC to the Registrar-General's Office.

Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Zvinechimwe Churu, represented at the Bulawayo workshop by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution permanent secretary Paul Nyoni, said the change was required to give effect to the Constitution.

"We should operationalise the constitutional adjustment introduced by Constitutional Amendment No.3 Act of 2023, which, among other things, transferred the voter registration functions from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to the Office of the Registrar-General," he said.

"This is not merely an administrative exercise, but rather a constitutional and institutional milestone that speaks to our nation's collective resolve to strengthen our democratic processes in line with the supreme law of the land. In other words, this is a constitutional imperative."

Nyoni said placing voter registration under the Registrar-General made institutional sense because the office already maintains the National Population Register.

"The Registrar-General is the custodian of the civil registry, that is, the National Population Register, which records the births, deaths, marriages, and indeed the identity of every citizen," he said.

"He is best placed to ensure that the voters' roll is a seamless and accurate reflection of our citizenry."

The integration of the two systems is expected to eliminate duplication, improve the accuracy of voter information and help keep the voters' roll current.

"This constitutional amendment was not merely administrative convenience, but a deep-seated commitment to enhance the integrity, credibility and efficiency of our electoral system by integrating voter registration into the national civil registration framework," said Nyoni.

He said the shift should not be interpreted as a reduction of ZEC's mandate, but as a reorganisation of responsibilities between State institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This transition does not in any way diminish the role of ZEC; rather, it refocuses and specialises the mandates of our institutions, ensuring that each centre of statute performs the function for which it is most appropriately and constitutionally suited," he said.

Nyoni also called for an efficient handover that safeguards the integrity and security of voter-registration data.

"The speed of this transition is important. We operate in an environment where our nation is preparing for electoral processes," he said.

The handover is being coordinated through engagements between ZEC and Civil Registry officials at national, provincial and district levels.

With ZEC's experienced voter-registration personnel expected to join the Civil Registry system, the transition is intended to retain critical institutional memory while preventing disruption to voter-registration services.

The absorption of the 93 employees could therefore become a key component of the transition, allowing the Registrar-General's Office to inherit not only the voter-registration function, but also the specialised expertise required to run it effectively.