Angola: Supreme Court Approves Rules to Elect the Deputy Chief Justice

Luanda — The Plenary of the Angolan Supreme Court approved, on Friday (21), the Draft Regulation for the election process of the Deputy Chief Justice, following the cessation of duties of the current holder of the post, Efigénia Clemente, due to age limit.

The decision was taken during the 4th Ordinary Session of the Plenary of the Supreme Court, held under the guidance of the institution's Chair, Chief Justice Norberto Sodré João.

On the occasion, the Plenary took note of the declaration of cessation of duties of the vice-chairperson, for having reached the age limit of 70 years.

The proposed regulation was forwarded to the High Council of the Judicial Magistracy.

According to the legislation, the election process for candidates to the Supreme Court is regulated by Article 19 of the institution's Organic Law.

The electoral process regulations are approved by the High Council of the Judicial Magistracy, upon a proposal from the Plenary of the Supreme Court, deliberated by a two-thirds majority of the councillor judges in active service.

Under the terms of the law, the Supreme Court's Deputy Chief Justice is appointed by the President of the Republic from among three candidates who receive the most votes from their peers.

Efigénia Mariquinha dos Santos Lima Clemente had been exercising the duty since 2023. ART/CF/jmc