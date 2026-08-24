Zimbabwe: Three Killed, Six Injured in Mutare-Masvingo Road Crash

24 August 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Three people have been killed and six others injured in a road accident along the Mutare-Masvingo Road, police have said.

The crash happened at the 285km peg on Saturday at about 17:40.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident involved a Nissan March carrying eight passengers towards Mutare.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 285-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on 22/08/26 at around 1740 hours. A motorist who was driving a Nissan March carrying eight passengers towards Mutare allegedly lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road to the right and struck a tree before overturning once." he said

Three passengers died at the scene while six others including the driver were injured.

The injured victims were taken for medical treatment while the bodies of those who died were transported to Masvingo Provincial Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Police have urged motorists to exercise caution and observe road safety regulations to reduce the number of road traffic accidents.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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