Southern Africa: Angola Takes Part in US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit

Luanda — An Angolan delegation participated in the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit 2026 (USANES 2026), held in Accra, Ghana, from 19 to 21 August, which examined the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes across the continent, with a focus on workforce training, safety and institutional capacity-building.

According to a statement from Angola's diplomatic mission in Ghana, the event, held under the theme "Building and Sustaining Africa's Nuclear Workforce", brought together government representatives, experts and international partners. Discussions also covered regulatory frameworks, technological innovation and international cooperation in the nuclear sector.

The Angolan delegation comprised Angola's Ambassador to Ghana, Rui Orlando Xavier, Adilson Bernardo from the Americas Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and First Secretary of the Embassy Zeferino Pintinho.

During the summit, Ghana reported that it had entered the second phase of developing the infrastructure required for the implementation of its nuclear programme, highlighting progress in cooperation with the United States and efforts towards concluding the so-called 123 Agreement.

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The United States, in turn, reiterated its commitment to supporting Ghana and other African countries in the development of the sector, notably through the establishment in Accra of a Regional Nuclear Energy Training Centre aimed at strengthening technical skills and facilitating the exchange of specialised knowledge.

Participants concluded that the sustainable development of nuclear programmes requires not only technology and infrastructure but also qualified human resources, strong institutions and effective regulatory mechanisms, with particular emphasis on education and training in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

For Angola, Ghana's experience is of strategic interest, particularly in the areas of workforce development, regulation, nuclear safety, scientific research and technological advancement.

Angola's participation enabled the delegation to monitor developments in nuclear energy programmes across Africa and identify potential opportunities for cooperation, particularly in technical and scientific training.

In this regard, the diplomatic mission considers it important to continue monitoring Ghana's nuclear programme and initiatives developed in partnership with the United States and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

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Strengthening the capacity of African countries to develop safe, sustainable and peaceful nuclear energy programmes was the main objective of the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit 2026 (USANES 2026).

The meeting also sought to foster closer collaboration among governments, universities, research institutions, industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies and international partners, promoting knowledge-sharing and regional cooperation.

In the scientific field, particular emphasis was placed on the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines in developing national expertise capable of meeting the needs of the nuclear sector.