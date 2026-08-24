Southern Africa: Angola and Huawei Analyze Digital Transformation Projects

Luanda — Angola and the Chinese multinational company Huawei examined on Thursday (20th), in Luanda, some development projects and the digital transformation process underway in the west African country.

The matter was addressed during a meeting between the Angola minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and Huawei's Executive Director for Lusophone countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Hou Qiang.

The two personalities evaluated the company's activities in the different provinces of the country, with a focus on digital education projects and the implementation of smart grids.

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According to Hou Qiang, Huawei has already installed broadband infrastructures in 13 provinces and trained more than eight thousand people in digitalization, telecom networks, and digital transformation.

Within the scope of Angola's Digital Education Project, the company inaugurated, on Wednesday (19), in the municipality of Bembe, province of Uíge, a digital education room equipped with 30 computers and an IdeaHub device.

The project provides for the implementation of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) infrastructures in general education, featuring a national platform for sharing basic educational resources for 21 provinces and 1,100 primary and secondary schools.

Huawei also maintains partnerships with the Government and higher education institutions, through the Seeds for the Future programme and ICT Academies, with training actions in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

The company is also participating in the modernization of telecoms infrastructures, with an emphasis on the expansion of fibre optics and green energy solutions to improve connectivity in rural areas.