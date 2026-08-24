Southern Africa: Angola Wins Bronze Medals At the Mma Youth World Championship

Luanda — The Angolan national youth Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team won two bronze medals on Thursday (20), the fourth day of the 17th world championship, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

According to a press release from the Federation, the Angolan team won the medals through athletes Albertina Ntyamba and Fernanda Sebastião, both in the Youth B category.

With this triumph, Angola now has four medals, after the two silver medals won by Stélvia Muhanha, in the -44 kg category, and Gabriela Cerqueira, in the -40 kg category.

On Friday (21), Angola makes its debut in the competition with the Junior A category, with athletes Evelise Mendes (-47 kg), Dário Sousa (-52 kg), Cláudio Fontoura, Maria Cachoco, Rui Xavier and Delfina Alexandre, all in the -56 kg category. IN/WR/TED/jmc