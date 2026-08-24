Angola: INACOM Focuses On Technological Modernization

17 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Communications Institute (INACOM), Joaquim Muhongo, reiterated on Monday (17) his commitment to modernization to address the challenges of regulating the communications sector in the country.

In statements to the press after taking office as C.E.O of INACOM , Joaquim Muhongo revealed that the action plan is focused on vital areas of regulation and on reinvigorating the telecommunications market.

He explained that the goals to be implemented are aligned with the guidelines of the sector's supervisory authority, specifically the management of the wireless ecosystem, within the framework of specific action and the optimization of radio broacasting regulation.

Reappointed to the post, the manager also mentioned the body's main challenges, highlighting electronic communications, with dynamic monitoring of operations in the domain of communication services and networks.

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He likewise emphasized the valuing of human capital, the strengthening of the skills of the institute's staff, and the full compliance with its regulatory attributions.

The official made it known that the working strategy will guarantee the continuity of ongoing actions, adjusting them to the new global trends of the electronic communications sector, which is characterized by exponential growth and high dynamics.

Alongside Joaquim Muhongo as Chairman of the Board of Directors, four other executive directors of the body took office, namely Ana de Matos, Osvaldo Adão Monteiro, Ngudia Ainea De Sousa, and Diazola Luvidia.

INACOM is responsible for the regulation, supervision, and inspection of the electronic communications and postal services market.

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