Southern Africa: Angola's Mineral Resources Ministry Ensures Normalization of Fuel Supply in the Country

Malanje — Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas (MIREMPET) has assured that fuel supplies will return to normal across the country in the short term under Sonangol's emergency plan.

According to the final communiqué of the 13th Consultative Council Meeting of the sector, the plan will be implemented over a four-week period following the securing of the necessary financial resources.

The meeting noted that the conflict in the Middle East had worsened the energy crisis, resulting in an approximately 20 per cent increase in fuel prices.

In response to the situation, the meeting recommended the construction of new fuel stations in the provinces recently created under the New Political-Administrative Division, in order to expand the existing network, which currently has 919 operational stations nationwide.

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Participants also highlighted measures to facilitate the transition of five diamond exploration projects to the production phase.

The council called for the energy transition in the diamond subsector to be ensured by progressively replacing diesel-powered generators with photovoltaic solar plants, in addition to connecting mining concessions to the national electricity grid.

The measure is intended to structurally optimise project operating costs and bring the industry into line with international best practices required by investors.

Although preliminary 2026 data indicate a satisfactory level of crude oil production, exceeding 98 per cent of the target, participants stressed the urgent need to intensify reserve replacement in order to mitigate the sharp decline in the country's hydrocarbon production.

Participants noted that the commissioning of Angola's gold refinery, with a processing capacity of 25 kilogrammes per day, would boost the development of the domestic value chain for this strategic resource.

In the diamond sector, the meeting highlighted Endiama's strategic plan, which comprises a portfolio of 64 projects, 50 of which are focused on the exploration of secondary deposits. The plan is expected to support a sustained growth trend in national diamond production.

At the close of the meeting, Secretary of State for Mineral Resources Jânio Victor said the event formed part of the sector's statutory strategy and served to assess implementation of the Sector Development Plan (PDS 2023-2027).

He said the sessions included an assessment of the PDS, with reference to the Oil and Gas Development and Consolidation Programme.

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Jânio Victor stressed the achievements made since 2017 as a result of reforms undertaken by the Executive under the leadership of President João Lourenço.

The Secretary of State announced the creation of the Diamond and Precious Metals Exchange, reaffirming the sector's commitment to transparent, efficient, modern and sustainable management of mineral and oil resources.

Over the two-day meeting, participants held in-depth discussions on the objectives, targets and actions set out in the National Development Plan (PDN 2023-2027) and the Sector Development Plan (PDS 2023-2027) for the Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas sector. RM/PBC/DOJ