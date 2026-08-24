Angola: Felino 2026 Exercise Strengthens Military Cooperation Among CPLP Countries

Luanda — The joint and combined military exercise FELINO 2026, which brought together 738 service personnel from six member states of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP), concluded on Thursday in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná State, Brazil.

According to a statement from the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), accessed by ANGOP on Friday, the exercise took place from 10 to 20 August under the coordination of Brazil's Ministry of Defence, with the participation of personnel from Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal and Timor-Leste.

Angola was represented in the exercise by nine senior FAA officers, including five from the Army, two from the National Air Force and two from the Angolan Navy. The exercise contributed to strengthening interoperability and enhancing the capacity for joint action in peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance operations.

The Angolan contingent included a female officer and a medical doctor, who served within the Exercise Control Cells and the Joint and Combined Task Force Headquarters.

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During the 12 days of activities, 119 vehicles were deployed, including 86 from the Army, 22 from the Navy and 11 from the Air Force, in addition to eight vessels and two aircraft.

The exercise was conducted in a fictional country named "Carana", where participating forces carried out simulated peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance operations.

The activities enabled the testing of joint and combined procedures, while also improving coordination among the land, naval and air components of the armed forces of the participating countries.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior military officials from the participating countries, including Admiral Paulo Ferreira, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces, and Air Force General Altino Carlos José dos Santos, Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces.

Representatives of the armed forces of Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal and Timor-Leste also attended the event.

Military cooperation

Held annually since 2000, FELINO is one of the principal defence cooperation initiatives within the CPLP, aimed at strengthening the interoperability of the armed forces of member states for participation in peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance missions.

The exercise originated from a proposal presented in Luanda in 1999 during a meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the armed forces of Portuguese-speaking countries.

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The initiative alternates between the "Command Post Exercise" and "Field Training Exercise" formats. The former focuses on operational planning and simulation, while the latter involves the deployment of troops and military assets in field operations.

For Angola, FELINO serves as a platform for preparing FAA personnel for multinational operations through the exchange of doctrines, procedures and experiences with the armed forces of other CPLP member states.

The initiative also contributes to strengthening technical and military cooperation and improving coordination among the land, naval and air components of the participating forces.

The 2026 edition coincided with celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the CPLP, reaffirming the commitment of member states to cooperation, peace, security and solidarity among Portuguese-speaking peoples.

Timor-Leste is expected to host the 2027 edition, continuing the system of alternation between the "Command Post Exercise" and "Field Training Exercise" formats.