Angolan Government Seeks to Build Trust With NGOs

Luanda — Minister of Social Action, Family and the Promotion of Women Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto said on Friday in Luanda that the Angolan Government aims to build a relationship of trust and shared responsibility with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Speaking at the opening of the Methodological Meeting with Non-Governmental Organisations, organised by the Institute for the Supervision of Community Activities (ISAC), she stressed that it is the State's responsibility to ensure a clear legal framework, capable institutions, transparent procedures and fair and proportionate supervision.

She explained that NGOs are responsible for operating in compliance with the law, strengthening their internal governance mechanisms, managing resources responsibly and being accountable for their activities.

She added that development partners should continue supporting the strengthening of national capacities and those of the organisations themselves.

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"There is a responsibility shared by all of us: to ensure that the work carried out translates into tangible results for citizens and communities. That is the ultimate purpose of our actions," she said.

She added that the Government wants "strong, credible, transparent and sustainable NGOs, capable of mobilising resources and partnerships, while also demonstrating results and ensuring accountability".

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto acknowledged the work carried out by the Institute for the Supervision of Community Activities, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, as well as other institutions involved in organising the meeting.

She also recognised the participation of development partners and national and international institutions that agreed to share knowledge and experience throughout the event.

The Methodological Meeting with Non-Governmental Organisations, organised by the Institute for the Supervision of Community Activities (ISAC) and held on Friday in Luanda, took place under the theme "Strengthening Governance, Transparency and Risk-Based Supervision of Non-Profit Organisations in Angola".