Angola: More Than 19,000 Angolan Healthcare Professionals Trained in Priority Areas

Luanda — A total of 19,482 professionals have received training in priority areas for the National Health System through the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage in Angola (PFRHS).

According to a press release accessed by ANGOP on Saturday, this figure represents 51.3 per cent of the overall target of 38,000 direct beneficiaries.

The training initiatives are being carried out under the guidance of Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta, with the aim of strengthening human resources, a key component of the strategy to reinforce health services and improve healthcare provision for the population.

Job Monteiro, coordinator of the Project Implementation Unit for the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage in Angola (UIP-PFRHS), said the training of professionals should be viewed as a strategic investment that goes beyond the individual benefit of each scholarship recipient.

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"We hope that when these colleagues return, they will not be the same people. They will come back with new skills and a dual responsibility: to improve the quality of services within their institutions and to share their knowledge with others," he said.

Job Monteiro explained that although some professionals are receiving training abroad, most of the programmes are taking place in Angola through face-to-face and blended-learning formats.

He stressed that professionals sent to foreign institutions are expected to return to the country prepared to apply the knowledge acquired and contribute to the training of other professionals.

"Those who attend programmes in areas considered a priority by the Ministry of Health should, upon their return, put into practice what they have learned. Many professionals will be waiting to benefit from the knowledge and experience that you will acquire," he added.

The remarks were made during a reception and farewell ceremony for 21 new scholarship recipients who are travelling to Brazil and Portugal for training in priority areas of the National Health System.

The training programme forms part of an initiative implemented by the Ministry of Health through the Health Specialisation Institute (IES) and the Project Implementation Unit (UIP-PFRHS).

The initiative aims to train 38,000 healthcare professionals by 2028 through various formats, including short and long-term courses, specialist training, residency programmes, advanced practical training schemes, high-level scholarships, master's degrees and doctoral programmes.

The investment in training is part of the Ministry of Health's strategy to strengthen the country's capacity to respond to healthcare challenges and ensure greater sustainability of the National Health System. HM/ACS/DOJ