Southern Africa: Angola Increases Citizen's Identity Card Issuance Capacity to 60,000 Per Day

Luena — Minister of Justice and Human Rights Marcy Lopes announced in Luena, Moxico Province, that Angola has increased its capacity to issue Angola's national identity cards (BI) from 12,000 to 60,000 documents per day.

The minister explained that the increase is the result of the sector's modernisation and technological decentralisation process. The country now has identity card printing facilities in all 21 provinces, including nine in Luanda.

Marcy Lopes was speaking to the press at the end of an inspection visit to Moxico Province conducted by Minister of Territorial Administration Daniel Félix Neto.

Regarding the situation in the municipality of Lucusse, where many residents have expired identity cards or do not yet possess the document, the minister said that work is under way to equip a local issuance centre.

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According to Marcy Lopes, the facility is expected to become operational within two weeks. At present, only the municipality of Luena has a printing unit, although a second one is due to be installed to strengthen local service capacity.

The minister also assured that home delivery of identity cards is already available across the country, but clarified that the payment of 10,000 kwanzas for the service is optional.

Marcy Lopes explained that the State provides facilities for processing the document, while home delivery is an additional convenience service that citizens may choose to use or decline.