Luanda — The Ambassador of the Republic of Congo, David Madouka, has praised in Luanda the political, economic, and social progress seen in Angola in recent years, as a result of the Government's commitment to the population's well-being.

In an interview with ANGOP regarding the 66th anniversary of Congo's independence, marked on 15 August, the diplomat stated that his country follows Angola's process of democracy consolidation, institutional stabilization, and economic development with great interest.

"I'd like to express my warmest congratulations to the Angolan Government and people, who spare no effort aimed at consolidating these advancements. We recognize, with satisfaction, the progress made by Angola, whose perenniality will help us transform the good relations we hold into convincing economic results", stressed the diplomat.

This growth, he noted, is particularly visible in the domains of commercial trade, cross-investments, transport, energy, agriculture, fisheries, industry, and tourism.

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On the occasion, the diplomat stated that Angola and Congo maintain historical relations of friendship and cooperation, highlighting the latest visit to Brazzaville by President João Lourenço in January 2025.

David Madouka also praised the current level of relations between the MPLA and the PCT, the respective ruling parties in Angola and the Republic of Congo.

The ambassador stressed that political relations are excellent, since the two parties have historical ties. The founding presidents of the MPLA, Agostinho Neto, and the PCT, Marien Ngouabi, maintained very good relations even before Angola's independence, which were subsequently consolidated through the signing of agreements that allowed, among other things, the construction of conciliar schools and the exchange of real estate between the two countries.

On the occasion, the diplomat expressed Congo's interest in cooperating with Angola in all economic sectors, namely agriculture, livestock, fishing, tourism, cross-border trade, as well as road and air transport.

David Madouka highlithed need to revitalize economic cooperation and Stressed that are very fruitful in the airport transport sectors, with the TAAG airline, cross-border trade, and the training of military and police personnel.

In this sense, he advocated for the organization of economic forums to give actors and investors from both States the opportunity to exchange views on investment opportunities.

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Regarding the 66th anniversary of national independence, the ambassador underscored that the date reflects the conquest of national sovereignty, freedom, and the dignity of the Congolese people.

According to the diplomat, independence is also a responsibility, especially regarding the ability of Congolese people to decide their own future, preserve peace and national cohesion, promote patriotism, and give more hope to the people, particularly youth and women.

Asked about the progress achieved by the Republic of Congo during its 66 years of independence, the source highlighted that the country has transitioned from a newly independent territory to a State with its own institutions, important economic resources, a more educated population, and more developed infrastructure.

However, he admitted that several challenges still persist, namely the diversification of the economy in order to reduce dependence on oil, and the consolidation of national sovereignty, peace, and unity.

The diplomat said that his is convinced that this diversification process, already initiated by the Congolese government, will bring the seeds of a more harmonious and dynamic development, capable of guaranteeing the well-being of all segments of the population.

He also added that the diversification of the economy, is among the priority axes of President Denis Sassou Nguesso's societal programme, and the acceleration of the march towards development.