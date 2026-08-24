Angola: Secretary of State Calls for Safeguarding Sovereignty in Public Institutions

Luanda — Secretary of State for Veterans of the Nation Artur Valente de Oliveira on Friday urged leaders of the State's strategic institutions to pursue a form of leadership capable of combining economic efficiency with the safeguarding of national sovereignty.

The appeal was made during the closing ceremony of the First Advanced Course in State Strategic Leadership, attended by chairpersons of the boards of strategic State-owned companies, executive and non-executive directors, and general officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Artur Valente de Oliveira stressed that national security and defence begin with the stability of the State's strategic institutions.

For this reason, he underscored the need to translate the knowledge acquired during the training programme into concrete actions within institutions, always placing the country's supreme interests at the centre of decision-making.

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He also highlighted the need for leaders with vision who understand that every data network also constitutes a line of defence for the State's strategic interests.

In a message delivered by the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Lobito, Celso Rosa, the graduates reaffirmed their commitment to applying the knowledge acquired during the training programme.

They also expressed their willingness to continue contributing to stronger cooperation among institutions by participating in initiatives aimed at protecting the State's strategic capabilities.

"We leave this programme with an even clearer understanding that leading a strategic State organisation goes beyond managing its resources, results and immediate interests," he said.

During the closing ceremony, certificates were awarded to the graduates of the programme, which covered topics including State strategic leadership, intelligence for decision-making, digital transformation, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, resilience, crisis management and the future challenges of strategic governance.

The five-day training programme, organised by the National Defence Institute (IDN), sought to bring discussions on leadership, governance and national security closer to the practical responsibilities of senior management within the State's strategic companies and institutions.