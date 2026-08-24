Angola: Construction Material Prices Slow By 0.26 Percent Between June and July

21 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Construction Materials Price Index (CMPI) recorded a monthly variation of 0.32 per cent in July 2026, representing a slowdown of 0.26 percentage points compared with June, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

INE stated that the year-on-year inflation rate stood at 6.44 per cent, reflecting a deceleration of 8.59 percentage points, while the cumulative variation between December 2025 and July 2026 reached 2.52 per cent.

According to the institute, the construction materials that recorded the largest price increases in July were crushed stone and marble, up 3.75 per cent, followed by beams, joists and battens (0.93 per cent), ready-mix concrete (0.79 per cent), timber and plywood (0.72 per cent), steel (0.63 per cent), bricks (0.61 per cent), sand (0.52 per cent), synthetic products (0.49 per cent), glass and glass products (0.43 per cent), aluminium (0.40 per cent) and blocks (0.37 per cent).

The material groups that contributed most to the variation in the CMPI during July were steel, which accounted for 0.18 percentage points, sand (0.06), aluminium, crushed stone and marble, and blocks, each contributing 0.03 percentage points, bricks (0.02), and ready-mix concrete, plastic pipes and fittings, synthetic products, timber and plywood, each contributing 0.01 percentage points.

On the other hand, cement and binding materials recorded a negative price variation of 0.21 per cent. HM/QCB/DOJ

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