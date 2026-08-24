Angola: Panguila Produces More Than 100,000 Tons of Corn

Bengo — More than 100,000 tons of corn were harvested in the municipality of Panguila, Bengo Province, during the current agricultural campaign, informed the municipal director for farming and fisheries, Luzia Pascoal, this Thursday.

Speaking to the press about the performance of the agricultural sector in the municipality, within the framework of the "Bengo por dentro" project, Luzia Pascoal highlighted the support that the Municipal Administration has provided to producers, through the distribution of agricultural inputs and equipment.

Among the resources made available, Luzia Pascoal highlighted three mills intended for corn-producing communities, which, according to the official, have contributed to facilitating the processing of agricultural production.

The municipal director reported that Panguila, recently elevated to the category of municipality under the new Political-Administrative Division (DPA), currently oversees 51 cooperatives, of which 45 are agricultural and six are fishing cooperatives, in addition to 18 farms.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the context of diversifying agricultural production, she added, pilot projects are underway for the cultivation of soybeans, beans, and rice, with a view to increasing the variety of crops produced in the municipality.

In this regard, more than 80 tons of tomatoes were also produced. The municipality also produces cassava, sweet potatoes, eggplant, bananas, kale, cabbage, okra, chili peppers, among other products.

She stressed that the agricultural sector continues to play an important role in the local economy, in job creation, and in strengthening the food security of communities.