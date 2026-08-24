Africa: Angola to Host 21st Extraordinary African Union Summit

Luanda — Angola will host the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Luanda on 30 August, focusing on strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa.

The meeting, which will be preceded by the 26th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, will provide a platform for political consultation among AU member states on conflict prevention, the promotion of peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of crises across the continent.

Holding the summit in Luanda reaffirms Angola's commitment to African Union efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Africa, as well as to the objectives of Agenda 2063.

Under the theme "Strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa", the session is expected to deepen dialogue among member states and reinforce African responses to peace and security challenges.

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As part of the preparations, the 26th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council will also take place in Luanda on 29 August, bringing together foreign ministers and senior officials responsible for external relations from member states.

Luanda will host the meeting at a time when Africa continues to face several unresolved conflict hotspots, notably the war in Sudan, the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the jihadist insurgency in the Sahel, and conflicts in the Horn of Africa and Mozambique.

These situations have resulted in large-scale population displacement, humanitarian crises and adverse effects on the stability of neighbouring countries.

In Sudan, the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023, has entered its fourth year and continues to generate a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of people displaced and high levels of food insecurity.

The conflict has also taken on a regional dimension, with repercussions extending to neighbouring states.

In the Great Lakes region, the situation in eastern DRC remains one of the continent's principal security challenges due to the activities of the M23 rebel group and competition for control of territory and mineral resources.

The violence has triggered further population displacement and heightened the risk of regional instability.

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In the Sahel, jihadist armed groups remain active, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, while the Horn of Africa continues to face challenges linked to the insurgency in Somalia and tensions among states in the region.

Mozambique also continues to face armed violence in the province of Cabo Delgado.

Against this backdrop, Angola has assumed a prominent role in African efforts aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts, particularly in the Great Lakes region.

President João Lourenço, appointed by the African Union as Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, has led the Luanda Process, established to seek a political solution to the conflict in eastern DRC and promote closer relations between the DRC and Rwanda.

The African Union itself has recognised Angola's role in mediating the conflict.

Angolan diplomacy has also consistently advocated African-led solutions to the continent's challenges, based on dialogue, mediation and consultation among states.

This approach has been reflected in Angola's engagement in the Great Lakes region and its support for strengthening continental mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution.

In this context, the hosting in Luanda of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, dedicated to "Strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa", places Angola at the centre of the continental debate on peace and security.

The summit may provide an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of existing African instruments and discuss more coordinated responses to the conflicts that continue to affect the continent.