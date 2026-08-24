Angola: Cuanza-Sul Authorities Promote Cattle Vaccination Campaign

20 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — A total of 101,000 heads of cattle were vaccinated over the last two months in the province of Cuanza-Sul, as part of a prevention campaign against four diseases, which runs until December of the current year.

The head of the Provincial Department of the Veterinary Services Institute (ISV) in the province of Cuanza-Sul, António Baptista Ungulo, told ANGOP on Thursday (20) that the prevention targets contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, lumpy skin disease, blackleg, and anthrax.

He explained that in the country's interior areas, where the incidence of these diseases is higher, four vaccines are administered, whereas in coastal municipalities three are applied (excluding lumpy skin disease).

The official added that Cuanza-Sul has an animal population of 188,000 heads of cattle, of which 165,000 are part of the annual vaccination cycle.

António Baptista Ungulo stated that the campaign involves technicians from different municipalities, with the number of professionals mobilized being adjusted to the needs and livestock numbers of each locality.

The initiative aims to strengthen the prevention and control of the main diseases affecting cattle in Cuanza-Sul and to contribute to the protection of the livestock population and breeders' activities.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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