Angola: Foreign Affairs Ministry Arranges Angola-Argentina Bilateral Commission

Luanda — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) held, on Wednesday (19) in Luanda, a preparatory meeting for the Angola-Argentina Bilateral Joint Commission, scheduled for upcoming September in Buenos Aires.

The meeting was chaired by the secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, and served to evaluate the state of bilateral cooperation and define Angola's priorities for the upcoming session.

Secretaries of State from various sectors presented the status report on commitments undertaken within the framework of cooperation with Argentina and the priorities for the next cycle.

The meeting also addressed the logistical and protocol aspects of the Joint Commission, with a view to aligning the Angolan position.

Cooperation between the two countries covers areas such as agriculture and livestock, transport, tourism, science, techs and innovation, human rights, security, and trade.

Angola aims to boost the attraction of Argentine investment to priority sectors of the national economy, while Argentina has expressed interest in deepening economic cooperation and having its companies participate in structural projects in Angola.

The Angola-Argentina Bilateral Joint Commission constitutes the primary mechanism for political, economic, and technical coordination between the two countries.