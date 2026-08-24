Angola: Health Minister Meets With Angolan Medical Students in Serbia

Luanda — Health minister Silvia Lutucuta met on Wednesday (19) in Belgrade, Serbia, with Angolan medical students, in a gathering that served to share concerns and expectations related to training, internships, and future professional integration in the country.

A press release from the Embassy of Angola in Serbia, sent to ANGOP, notes that the students presented their respective areas and years of training and raised questions about continuing education, entry into the public health system, and access to specialization.

Quoted in the document, Silvia Lutucuta valued the contact with the young people and highlighted the responsibility associated with studying abroad.

According to the Angolan government official, the national health network offers opportunities for contact with different levels of care, ranging from primary care to highly complex hospital units.

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"The minister encouraged students to take advantage of holiday periods to carry out internships and practical contact in Angolan health units, in order to maintain a direct connection with the country's clinical reality," the note reads.

She also warned of the need for comprehensive medical training, as they must be equipped to recognize and respond to different pathologies.

On the other hand, also quoted in the document, the Ambassador of Angola to Serbia, Eduardo Octávio, highlighted that training abroad represents an investment by families, the State, and other entities.

He spoke about the historical roots of the relations between Angola and Serbia and considered that the current bilateral dynamic must transform this legacy into concrete projects and results for both peoples.

The diplomat asked the students for responsibility, patriotism, dedication, and commitment to Angola, arguing that the knowledge acquired abroad must be transformed into value for national development.

The ambassador encouraged students to seek not only a diploma, but also a trajectory of excellence, such as teaching, research, specialization, among others.

Minister Silvia Lutucuta is carrying out a working visit to Serbia since Monday (17) to address bilateral cooperation in the field of health, with prospects of transforming relations into a concrete agenda for staff training, medicine production, research, and scientific innovation, among other areas.