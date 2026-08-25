Call for Pitches - People-Centred Investigative Reporting On Peace and Public Safety

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) invites journalists and investigative reporters to submit pitches for in-depth, original, underreported investigative and solutions-focused stories that explore people-centred approaches to public safety, conflict prevention and accountability.

Nigeria's insecurity crisis is often framed through military operations, policing and other coercive responses. However, communities are also developing their own ways of preventing violence, resolving disputes, rebuilding trust and keeping people safe. This call seeks to support proposals that re-frame safety around the communities directly impacted by armed conflict, civil strife, state violence, and militarization.

Themes: We welcome story ideas that explore any of the following;

Grassroots Safety & Alternative Protections: Reporting on community policing, traditional and local peace-building mechanisms, early warning systems and other approaches that build trust, prevent violence and improve public safety. Stories should examine what works, evidence that supports it and if such alternatives can be replicated nationally.

Reporting on community policing, traditional and local peace-building mechanisms, early warning systems and other approaches that build trust, prevent violence and improve public safety. Stories should examine what works, evidence that supports it and if such alternatives can be replicated nationally. Systemic Accountability & Harm: Investigations into failures in public safety systems, state security force abuse,privatized military actions,and the impact of security intervention on civilian populations, including how public resources are used and who is held accountable when they fail or cause harm.

Investigations into failures in public safety systems, state security force abuse,privatized military actions,and the impact of security intervention on civilian populations, including how public resources are used and who is held accountable when they fail or cause harm. The Political Economy of Insecurity: Financial networks, corruption, land confiscation, or resource extraction driving local violence and conflict.

Financial networks, corruption, land confiscation, or resource extraction driving local violence and conflict. Impact on Vulnerable Groups: Deep-dive reporting on how conflict disproportionately reshapes safety for displaced populations, women, youth, or marginalized minorities

Geographic Focus: This call prioritises journalists based in or reporting on;

Benue and Bayelsa States

Eligibility: Applicants must;

Be professional journalists working with a recognised newsroom.

Have a proven track record of investigative or accountability journalism.

Demonstrate commitment to ethical, evidence-based, and conflict-sensitive reporting.

Be based in or able to safely report from the target region.

Selected journalists will receive:

A reporting grant to support approved story production.

Editorial guidance, mentorship and access to experts where needed.

Publication and amplification opportunities through CJID and partner platforms, subject to editorial standards.

How to Apply: Submit your pitch using this application form. Fill out and attach this template to your application.

Selection Criteria: Proposals will be assessed based on:

Originality and public interest value. Feasibility and safety of execution. Depth of investigation and use of data. Potential for impact or reform. Commitment to human rights and accountability principles.

Deadline: Applications must be submitted on or before the 11th of September, 2026.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

About CJID: The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is an African media innovation and development think tank working to strengthen democracy, accountability, and human rights through evidence-based journalism, media capacity-building, and civic technology.